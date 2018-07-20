Get hooked on fishing at Corby Boating Lake

Corby Boating Lake will host a number of relaxed fishing sessions this summer.

Corby Council, in partnership with the Corby Junior Angling Club, is offering the sessions aimed at the retired or senior citizens looking for something to do in the sunshine..

From Wednesday, July 25, and every Wednesday for five weeks, sessions will be held between 10am and 4pm for £1 per two hour session.

A Corby Council spokesman said: “All equipment is included in the price and we aim to provide a relaxed and fun environment for all to enjoy, whether you are a professional or have never tried fishing before.

“For more information, please call Ivan Barkham on 07814 301702.

“Sessions are drop-in so there’s no need to book, and there is always the opportunity for a quick cuppa should you have to wait for a space to come available.”