Geek and gaming store coming to Kettering

Geeks and gamers will no longer have to leave Kettering to get their fix when a new store opens this weekend.

Mabley’s is opening at The Yards in Market Street at 10am tomorrow (Saturday).

The unit's gaming area.

It’s the brainchild of Burton Latimer man Martyn Brett, who travels the UK selling items at Comic-Cons.

He said: “I’ve been trading at Cons and events and I’ve done a market in Kettering a few times.

“There is a demand for it and I wanted to do something here as opposed to travelling throughout the UK.

“It’s something I’ve been looking at for about a year.”

The unit's geek zone.

Mr Brett, 35, held a mini Comic-Con at the unit at KettFest and decided it would be the perfect place to open his venture.

The unit will have a gaming area with televisions with different consoles on them such as a PS4, PS2, SNES, Mega Drive, GameCube, N64 and a Wii.

People will be able to choose from about 100 games and pay to play per hour with gaming tournaments at least once a month and monthly competitions.

Mr Brett said: “I’m trying to bring the community into it a little bit and bring something different to the town, especially for the summer holidays.

“People can come and meet other players and get to know them and we can build a little community.

“There’s so much on offer at The Yards and it’s great to be a part of it all.”

The store will also sell ‘geek’ items such as Funko Pops, collectables and Marvel, DC and TV-based merchandise.

Mabley’s could also soon be used to show films as a small-scale occasional cinema, including showing film premieres.

Mr Brett said: “In the near future I’m going to get a pull-down screen and a projector and there’ll be beanbags and chairs as a 15 to 20-seater.

“We’ll show whatever I can get from the UK wholesaler and I’m able to get film premieres when they come out on the day of release so it depends on what comes up.”

The store could also hold film weekends and is also looking to hold quizzes.

It will be open from Tuesday to Sunday and will have annual memberships on offer allowing gamers to play whenever they want as well as store discounts.

