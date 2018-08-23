GCSEs: Wrenn School, Wellingborough

After the massive success of last year, staff and students at Wrenn School in Wellingborough are delighted to announce a further six per cent rise in students gaining a pass in both English and maths.

Students have worked incredibly hard this year and yet again, the progress learners have made throughout their journey at Wrenn has been exceptional.

Individual outstanding performances include Dawid Koscielniak who gained 14 A/A* equivalent, Kiera Hickling who achieved 13 A/A* equivalent, which includes eight grade 9s, Katarina Afonso with 11 A/A*equivalent, Rossie Clarke who gained 9 A/A* equivalent, Melanie Bettles who gained 9 A/A* equivalent and Kierra Starr who achieved 7 A/A*equivalent.

Across the year group, 67 students achieved at least one of the top grades, with the top 10 per cent of learners achieving more than 100 grade A/A* equivalent between them.

Jon Hunt, director of upper academy, said: “We are immensely proud of the accomplishments of all pupils here at Wrenn.

“Pupils have shown resilience and determination to achieve their own academic targets, the pride and excitement seen today has been inspiring.

“I would like to wish all students good luck with their next destination, here at Wrenn or beyond.

“It has been a real pleasure working with this fantastic year group and I know the staff have worked incredibly hard to support the students - well done all round.

“Wrenn continues to provide exceptional experiences; we are all proud of the journey so far.

“A huge thank you for all the support we’ve received from the families and community, it really makes a difference.

“Well done to all involved.

“Proud to be Wrenn.”