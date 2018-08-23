GCSEs: Wollaston School

Students and staff are celebrating an excellent set of GCSE results at Wollaston School.

The headline measure of students achieving a Grade 4 or above in both English and Maths has increased to above 70 per cent for the first time in the school’s recent history.

Students have achieved strong results throughout the curriculum, with the average grade achieved at a Grade 5 (defined by Ofqual and the Department for education as a “strong pass”).

Headteacher James Birkett said: “I congratulate all of our GCSE students who are collecting results today. Our students and staff have worked incredibly hard together throughout the year, successfully navigating the newly reformed GCSE assessment system.

“Our students should take great pride in all that they have achieved and we look forward to the vast majority of our students returning in September to our successful sixth form to begin their A-level and BTEC studies”.

Wollaston School students enjoyed some exceptional individual results, with the following students achieving particularly notable qualifications:

Marcus King - 5 Grade 9’s (Biology, Chemistry, German, Physics, Maths) & 2 Grade 8’s (Geography, History).

Joseph Mullan - 4 Grade 9’s (Eng. Lit, Eng. Lan, History, Physics) & 3 Grade 8’s (Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science).

Tom Halliday - 3 Grade 9’s (Geography, History, Physics) & 4 Grade 8’s (Biology, Chemistry, Eng. Lan, Maths).

Amelie Van der Ploeg - 2 Grade 9’s (Eng. Lan, German) & 3 Grade 8’s (Eng. Lit, Geography, Maths).

Simon Cook - 2 Grade 9’s (Biology, Physics) & 3 Grade 8’s (Chemistry, Computer Science, Maths)

Sam Thompson - 5 Grade 8’s (Chemistry, Eng. Lit, German, Physics, PE) & Grade A Sociology.

Head of Year 11 Martyn Wilkie said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to lead the year team over the last five years. From day one, their potential was evident, and through their consistent hard work and commitment, they have achieved the record levels we all knew they were capable of. I am sure many of them will go on to do great things”.