GCSEs: Wellingborough School

Wellingborough School pupils are have achieved their best results in four years, despite the uncertainty of changing examination regimes and uncertainty as to how grade boundaries will be set.

Just under sixty percent of this cohort’s entries were graded at A*-A or 9 – 7, the best results the School has achieved since 2014.

Headmaster at the independent school Andrew Holman congratulated the pupils on how well they had performed, saying: “These results highlight the strength of our pupils and how well they have been prepared for what, in many cases, are the first versions of new specifications.

“Much doubt has been expressed in the educational press as to how confidently teachers could guide their classes and how accurately we would be able to gauge their progress, but what we have seen today illustrates how strong partnerships and effective communication between pupils, parents and staff have enabled our Year 11s to attain grades of which they should be extremely proud.

“Our pupils are now in an excellent position to begin their Sixth Form studies. The groundwork that has been done at GCSE, combined with our strategies to develop motivation, resilience and independent study, will ensure that the students get off to a flying start. I’m looking forward to seeing them meet their new challenges with relish.

“I’m also delighted to be welcoming a number of new students to the school to begin their A Levels, students from a range of other schools in the area, both in the maintained and independent sectors. I’m sure that they will be an asset to us as a school and will settle in quickly to what is clearly a talented group of young people.”

There will be a whole school open day on Saturday, October 13.