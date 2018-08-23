GCSEs: Weavers Academy, Wellingborough

Pupils and staff at Weavers Academy are celebrating some of the best GCSE results the school has seen as the latest GCSE results were announced.

Weavers Academy, a member school of Creative Education Trust, also achieved:

- a GCSE pass rate of more than 99 per cent across all subjects

- almost two thirds of all students achieved a grade four or better in at least five GCSE subjects

- 71 per cent of students achieved a new ‘standard pass’ of grade four or above in English

- 62 per cent of students achieved a new ‘standard pass’ of grade four or above in mathematics

This is the first year that pupils across England received their results using the new 1-9 grades.

For the first year, the new grading system is only applicable to English language, English literature and mathematics.

Other subjects will be phased in next year and the year after.

As well as strong overall results, there were a number of personal success stories including:

- Daniel Johnston, who achieved a grade 9, three grade 8s, two grade 7s, one grade 6 and a distinction*

- Max Campbell, who achieved three grade 9s, two grade 8s, one grade 7, two grade 6s and a distinction*

- Albana Kapllanaj received one grade 9, one grade 8, two grade 7s, two grade 6s and a distinction*

- Alice Jaeger secured one grade 9, two grade 8s, three grade 7s and two grade 6s

All students expressed their absolute delight and pride upon receiving their results this morning.

Many will be returning to Weavers Academy in September to begin their A-Levels or progressing to college to pursue alternative, appropriate courses.

Vivien Swaida, principal at Weavers Academy, said: “I am enormously proud of our students and their success this year.

“These fantastic results are a reflection of the hard work and resilience of our students and our dedicated team of teachers and support staff who together really do strive to achieve the school’s ambition of excellence for all.

“We also fully appreciate and recognise the support that parents have provided during their children’s time with us; it is this partnership between home and school that is the foundation for our success.”

Philip Cantwell, director of education for the Creative Education Trust, said: “We are incredibly pleased with how our students have performed this year in their GCSE examinations.

“With the introduction of new linear courses and a new grading system, there has been a lot to contend with for students, teachers and parents.

“Our students have certainly risen to the challenge and have performed very well indeed.”

Applications for Weavers Academy open in September with a number of open events going on through autumn.

For more details visit the school website.