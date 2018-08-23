GCSEs: The Ferrers School, Higham Ferrers

Ferrers School students have achieved a ‘milestone’ set of GCSE results including one pupil who gained an incredible eight grade 9s.

Despite students tackling the new, more challenging GCSE papers, the class of 2018 have achieved strong improvements against almost every measure.

Headteacher Angela Smith said: “The number of students getting strong and standard GCSE passes in both English and maths is up. Many of our subject areas have strengthened and we are predicting that Progress 8 will have improved significantly.

“We are so pleased. Our collective success is down to the hard work of our students, the dedication of our staff and the support of our wider community, particularly our parents.”

Mrs Smith was also delighted with the number of students securing the new coveted Grade 9. She added: “Some of our students secured individual results that will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the very best in the whole country.”

Among the smiling faces was Tobi Awolalu who secured an incredible eight Grade 9s, one Grade 8 and an A.

Tobi said: “At first I didn’t understand and seeing the 9s confused me further as I could not believe it. Once I got to grips with it I could only feel proud”.

In addition, five more students secured an impressive 34 9s and 8s between them.

Ann Risa Jose, Lucie Gamby, Max Davey, Marius Smith and Luke Swankie secured the outstanding results across a range of subjects and Marius and Luke are expected to be among the few individuals in England to secure 9s across all three Sciences.

Marius said he was feeling exuberant and absolutely amazed. “I am speechless and I am glad that all my hard work paid off. Thanks to The Ferrers School!”

Luke said: “Wow! I am thrilled by my results, especially in Science and glad the hard work paid off”.

Mrs Smith added: “The results today are a milestone for us. They mean that more of our young people have secured places on the next stage of their educational journey. It is great to see their efforts being rewarded.

“They also are an important set of results for the school. We have raised the bar and shown that we can help all our young people succeed, irrespective of where their talents and interests lie. I am excited by what the next 12 months will bring.”