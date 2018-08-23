GCSEs: Southfield School, Kettering

After record breaking GCSE results last year, Southfield School are delighted to announce an even better set of results today (Thursday).

86 per cent of Southfield School students gained a GCSE grade 4 or above in both English and maths and 92 per cent of the girls achieved at least two GCSE grade 4s or above in science.

Furthermore, 42 per cent of students went on to achieve the EBACC measure (GSCE passes in English, maths, science, humanities and languages).

Most importantly today’s GCSE results demonstrate that Southfield School students, of all abilities, are continuing to make excellent progress across the whole range of subject areas.

Today’s set of results is a testament to and fitting reward for a group of students who have been diligent in their work and resilient in the face of challenge.

Gratitude must, also, be extended to a group of staff who are unstinting in their commitment to our students and are always willing to go the extra mile.

The girls in the photograph attached achieved 51 Grade 9s between them.

Anyone interested in joining Southfield School can attend the open evenings for Year 6 on Tuesday, September 25, from 5.45pm to 8pm or for the sixth form on Thursday, November 15, from 6pm to 8pm.