GCSEs: Sir Christopher Hatton Academy, Wellingborough

Students at Sir Christopher Hatton Academy are celebrating as they receive their GCSE results which include the numerical grades 9-1 in the majority of subjects for the first time.

In the three years since being recognised as outstanding, students at the academy have achieved results and progress well above their peers in other schools both in the Wellingborough area and nationally.

Students at Sir Christopher Hatton Academy with their results

Each year, achievement and progress has risen still further and, this year, results have seen a further improvement from the nationally recognised achievement of recent years.

The main measure of Progress 8 which recognises the progress made during a student’s time at secondary school was already well in the top 10 per cent nationally and today’s results have seen this increase even further.

The percentage of students achieving both English and maths at grade 4 and above has increased to 68 per cent.

The percentage of students achieving both subjects at the new, more challenging grade 5 and above increased significantly to 50 per cent.

Andrew Wilson, director of secondary standards for Hatton Academies Trust, said: “We are delighted for our students and proud to share in their success.

“It is particularly pleasing that under the new GCSE examinations, an impressive 30 per cent students achieved the equivalent of a grade A or A* in mathematics with over a quarter of students achieving the equivalent of a grade A or A* in English and even more achieving this standard in science.”

Victoria Bishop, CEO and executive principal, said: “Students and staff have worked incredibly hard to achieve these outstanding results in the newly introduced, more challenging GCSE examinations.

“We look forward to seeing many students return to our successful sixth form in September and wish all students the very best in their future endeavours.”

Students achieved impressive results across the board with the following students achieving the pinnacle of eight or more GCSEs at grades A* or A (or the new equivalent numerical grades of 9-7): Prithila Nandasiri, Zak Rogers, Roshni Patel, Ibrahim Zaheer, Ruhan Uddin, Paris Taplin, Jake Stevens, Molly Stephens, Samuel Shores, Georgina Scott, Daniel Rowley, Nika-Kare Pierre, Hannah Patrick, Krutika Patel, Jackie Oketch, Yassin Moktadir, Maria Minnone, Firdawsi Miah, Masuma Khanom, Shantelle Gwebu, Emily Gower, Amy Edwards, Deepali Desai, Jonathan Davies, Shardey Codrington, Giulia Cestaro, Olivia Camilleri and Lexus Buckingham.

In addition, the following students achieved an exceptional grade 9 in three or more subjects: Ibrahim Zaheer, Paris Taplin, Jake Stevens, Krutika Patel, Yassin Moktadir, Maria Minnone, Firdawsi Miah, Shantelle Gwebu, Deepali Desai and Jonathan Davies.

Any external students interested in joining Sir Christopher Hatton’s sixth form can contact Mrs Goodwin on 01933 231275 between 9am and 3pm on Friday, August 24, or email Mr Shackleton directly at shackletonl@hattonacademy.org.uk

Sir Christopher Hatton Academy’s open evenings will be held for Year 6 on Tuesday, October 9, at 6.30pm and for sixth form on Wednesday, November 7, at 6.30pm.