GCSEs: Rushden Academy

Students at Rushden Academy are celebrating after getting improved GCSE results across the board with some incredible stand-out results from pupils.

There was excellent progress for Chris Abraham, Maisie Bacon, Will Bates, Liam Bellchambers, Lucas Brawn, Michael Bustard, Kieran Byfield, Haydn Carter, Jacob Chapman, Tiffany Church, Sam Davies, James Davis, Francesca Denton, Christian Dettloff, Oliver Eaton, Darcie Ellson, Ella Evans, Charlotte Fox, Harriet French, Max Gardiner, Lucy-Ellie Gardner, Ethan Gordon, Holly Hadley, Matthew Hatton, Euan Higgins, Shannon Hobbs, Emily Hunt, Jason Inns, Hannah Jupp, Hayden Langwith, Kira Loveday, Una Manojlovic, Holley Marshall, Sophie Martyn, Charlie Mullett, James Newell, Thuso Ngwenya, Amelia Oliver, Emily Osborne, Moses Paul-King, Nina Pavic, Matthew Pisano, Dan Price, Sophie Purser, Tyler Quantrill, Darren Sauterelle, Evie Simpson, Luke Simth, Emily Tao, Kia Theodosiou, Billy Turiccki, Connie Walklate, Maia Warren, Niamh Webster, Emily Whiting and Saad Yousaf.

The three top performing pupils making the most progress were Sam Davies, Shannon Hobbs and Darren Sauterelle.

There was excellent attainment for Lucas Brawn, Haydn Carter, Michael Clarke, Sam Dabies, Max Gardiner, Euan Higgins, Shannon Hobbs, Emily Hunt, Una Manojlovic, Holley Marshall, Sophie Martyn, Moses Paul-King, Nina Pavic, Matthew Psano, Ellie Price, Callum pretty Gibbs, Darren Sauterelle, Luke Smith, Emily Tao, Billy Turiccki, Eva Waterfield, Niamh Webster and Christopher Westmore.

The three top attaining pupils were Sam Davies, Moses Paul-King, Euan Higgins joint with Emily Tao.

A spokesman for the school said: “This year we saw a significant improvement in the overall progress measure and improved attainment for our top end grades.

“Maths and English grades are up again, science saw the biggest increase by a whopping 42 per cent on last year, swiftly followed by humanities increasing their top end grades by 36 per cent and languages are up 27 per cent on last year, incredible improvements.

“Absolutely thrilled for pupils and staff at Rushden Academy.

“Their sheer hard work and determination paid off, well done Team Rushden and thank you.”