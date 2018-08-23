GCSEs: Prince William School, Oundle

Prince William School in Oundle is delighted to announce its GCSE results this year, with 67 per cent achieving English and maths at grade 4 or above.

Within the reformed GCSE subjects, 26 per cent of grades were 9 – 7, and 4.9 per cent grade 9s.

Sydney Thomas with her GCSE results at Prince William School, Oundle

Special congratulations go to top performing students:

- Sydney Thomas: 7 grades 9s, 1 grade 8, and 2 grade As

- Kira Johnson: 4 grade 9s, 5 grade 8s, 1 grade B

- Eva Stroh: 6 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s, 1 grade 7, and 2 grade As

- Erin Hodnett: 4 grade 9s, 5 grade 8s, 1 grade A, and 1 grade 5

- Laura Dew: 6 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s, 1 grade 7, 1 grade A, and 1 grade B

- Luke Wilson: 3 grade 9s, 4 grade 8s, 1 grade 7, 1 grade A*, and 1 grade C

The school, which is sponsored by the EMLC Academy Trust, is particularly pleased with the progress students have made from their starting points, with all groups of students making good progress compared with similar students nationally.

The school is also very pleased with the proportion of grades 9s attained, especially the number achieved in certain subjects: 5.2 per cent in maths, 12.8 per cent in biology and 17.9 per cent in physics.

Principal Elizabeth Dormor said: “My congratulations go to all our students who have achieved such fantastic results.

“This was the first year students had to cope with the hugely increased number of examination papers that the reformed GCSEs demanded, and this cohort dealt with that additional pressure calmly, and with great maturity and diligence.

“They should be very proud of what they have achieved.”

Josh Coleman, chief executive of the EMLC Academy Trust, said: “I’d like to congratulate all the students, and my thanks go to all the staff who have worked so hard to help the students to achieve such great results.”