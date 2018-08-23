GCSEs: Oundle School

Fifteen pupils at Oundle School achieved a clean sweep of the highest GCSE grades available.

The school is celebrating an ‘outstanding’ set of results, with 57 per cent of all grades a 9, 8 or A* - the second highest proportion of top grades for more than ten years.

More than 40 per cent of the year group recorded the equivalent to all A* and A.

Amongst the reformed qualifications, a very impressive 33 per cent of all results were grade 9, the highest grade, and 62 results of results achieved grades 8 or 9.

Performance was strong across all subjects with classical Greek, English, Latin and Russian leading the way with more than 70 per cent A* grades or equivalent.

More than three-quarters of all candidates received grades 9 or 8 in English Language and English Literature IGCSEs.

Sarah Kerr-Dineen, head of Oundle School, said, “These are exceptional results from a hard-working year group, who can look ahead with confidence to a fulfilling sixth form career.”