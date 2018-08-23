GCSEs: Montsaye Academy, Rothwell

Talented students at Montsaye Academy scooped a clutch of grade 9s including noteworthy successes in maths and biology.

Particular subject successes include Maths, biology, business and food where students achieved grades 7-9 which were above provisional national results.

In science a total of 17 grade 9s were awarded to students which highlights the hard work of students and staff.

Individual student successes include:

Alana Thomas-Handley who achieved seven 9s, two 8s, one A* and one 7.

Adam Beech who achieved seven 9s, one 8, one 7, one A and one 4.

Jake Surl who achieved four 9s, two 8s, one Distinction*, one 7 and two 6s.

Zara Hussein who achieved four 9s, two 8s, one A*, one 7, one 6 and one 5.

Louise Willis who achieved four 9s, three 8s, two 6s, one 5 and one C.

Holly Buckby who achieved three 9s, five 8s, one 7 and one A.

Adam Sandy who achieved one 9, four 8s, three 7s, one B and two 5s.

Hannah Crick who achieved one 9, three 8s, one A, one Distinction, three 6s and one 5.

Principal Meena Gabbi said: “I am exceptionally pleased that the results have continued to improve against a back drop of nationally harder GCSE qualifications. This is testament to the hard work of our staff and students, as Montsaye Academy continues to go from strength to strength”.