GCSEs: Lodge Park Academy, Corby

Pupils at Corby's Lodge Park Academy are celebrating after receiving their long-awaited GCSE results today.

Principal Meena Wood said the school was delighted and that pupils have risen to the challenge, adding that they have shown great resilience in the transition into the new GCSE curriculum.

Paige Jones who got two 8 grades and seven top 9 grades

She said: “There have been some fantastic achievements amongst our Year 11s this year, for example, Paige Jones, who achieved seven 9s, two 8s and one A*, and Sharon Shajan with four 9s, three 8s and two As.

“We wish our students the very best for the future and look forward to welcoming many of them back to our sixth form in September.”

Top performer, Paige Jones, said: “It doesn’t feel real, I worked really hard and I can’t believe it.

"You make a choice to work hard or not and I chose to work hard.”

Amongst others celebrating was Sarah Gunenc, who achieved two 9s in English literature and religious studies, six 8s in English language, French, geography, biology, chemistry and physics and one 7 in maths.

Graham Long was celebrating after receiving his results.

Graham, who achieved a 9 in maths, two 8s in English literature and religious studies, two 7s in English language and physics, and an A in ICT, said: “I am really happy. I am so over the moon that I got a 9 in maths!”

Twins Viktorija and Daniela were also sharing their successes, with two 9s, three A*s and one 7 between them.

Rowena Hackwood, chief executive officer at the David Ross Education Trust, said: “At the David Ross Education Trust, we are proud to offer our students a rich and exciting learning environment that inspires them to become their confident, academic best.

“We are delighted to see our students receive their GCSE results today.

"From here, they can progress into the world of further education, employment and work towards their successful futures with confidence.”