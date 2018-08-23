GCSEs: Latimer Arts College

A morning of sheer joy and celebration was in order as students at The Latimer Arts College collected a great set of GCSE results, which saw results improve in all key measures this year.

Principal Siobhan Hearne said: “At The Latimer Arts College our students are at the centre of everything that we do and this is why it is with such pride that we share this moment with them today.

“Our college theme this year has been focused around the success that can be gained if you put in effort and hard work.

“I can honestly say that this fabulous Year 11 group have embraced this and shown true commitment to their studies.

“They have battled through the turbulence and uncertainty of the significant changes to the curriculum and examination system and today they are enjoying the richly deserved rewards that have come from this.”

Amina Begum, whose grades included two Grade 9s, four Grade 8s, a grade 7 and an A, said: “I am so proud of myself and grateful for all the support I have had at Latimer.

“I was so nervous this morning and I am so happy with my results.

“I remember when I got upset with my French mock grade, but I worked twice as hard and today I got a 9.”

Jack Clipston said: “I’m feeling so pleased with my results.

“I got three Grade 9s, three Grade 8s, two Grade 7s and a Distinction and I am now ready to move on to my next stage of studies, where I’m looking forward to studying maths, physics and chemistry at Latimer next year.”

Dylan Jones, who achieved Grade 9s in biology, chemistry, physics and maths, said: “I am really proud of my results.

“I would advise any students who are taking these qualifications in the future to listen to your teachers and revise well.

“It does pay off.”

Sue Wood, chairman of governors who is delighted with the results, said: “It is not just our students who have worked hard: our staff are dedicated to our students and to securing them outstanding achievement and this year they have surpassed themselves to deliver what are indicating to be a very strong set of results.

“As a team, we have worked hard to create a strong and positive culture of learning at The Latimer Arts College and this was recently recognised by Ofsted who commented on our staffs’ ‘desire to ensure all pupils surpass their potential’ in a climate where students ‘enjoy learning and always try their best.’

“Many of our students will be joining our thriving sixth form but for those who are moving on, we wish them the very best of luck with the next stage in their life journey.

“We now turn our attention to the new school year where we welcome applications for our Sixth Form and would ask interested students to contact the college.

“We also look forward to welcoming those students who are joining us in Year 7 in September as they start their Latimer journey - they are coming to a great school.

“For those who want to find out more about a place at The Latimer Arts College, we would be delighted to see you at our Open Evening on Thursday, October 4.”