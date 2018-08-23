GCSEs: Kingswood Secondary Academy, Corby

Students at Kingswood Secondary Academy in Corby are celebrating after a ‘significant improvement’ in GCSE results.

The school says students have improved by more than a quarter of a grade on average across all of their subjects.

Ceara Grey. NNL-180823-123429005

Science has seen a marked improvement and resurgence in its results with the number of students gaining two or more passes increasing by more than 10 per cent.

Students praised by the school include:

- Ceara Grey who achieved three 9s, one distinction*, three 8s and two 7s

- Remi Duggal who achieved one 9, five 8s, two 7s and one 6

Cristian Winn-Calenic. NNL-180823-123439005

- Mia Haggar who achieved one distinction*, one A*, four 7s, two 6s and 5

- William Soltz who achieved one 8, four 7s, one 6, two Cs and level 2 pass

- Veronica Jaremba who achieved one distinction*, two A*s, one B, two 6s, two 5s, one 4 and one 3

- Daniil Sosnov who achieved one 8, three 7s, one B, one 5, one 4, one 3, and one D

William Soltz. NNL-180823-123418005

- Cristian Winn-Calenic who achieved one 8, one 7, one B, two 6s, one 5, one 4, one C and one level 2 pass

- Dalia Rygiel who achieved one A, one B, one 6, three 4s, two Cs and two 3s

In terms of progress measure Veronica, Dalia and Daniil have performed on average three grades higher in each of their subjects than the national average.

Principal Andy Burton said “It is always an anxious wait for the results to come out, particularly as this year we have a mix of the new levels across the new tougher GCSEs, whereas last year it was only in English and maths, and still some of the old style grades.

Remi Duggal. NNL-180823-123510005

“We do not yet know how our results will compare to the national picture, but the early indications are very positive.

“It looks like the academy will be well above the floor standard with a significantly improved Progress 8 score.

“However, it is the student successes that are important.

“This year we have seen outstanding performances from our most able students, as well as our most disadvantaged students and those for whom English is not their first language.

“It was also fantastic to see one of Year 11 students, Cristian, gain a fantastic set of results having dramatically improved his effort and attitude this year towards his studies.

“It is an inspirational story of what our young people can achieve when they realise what they are capable of and put their minds and hearts to the task.

Mia Haggar. NNL-180823-123500005

“The ever improving culture of student endeavour, supported by consistently good teaching and our wonderfully supportive parents, and when considered with last week’s good A-Level results, all demonstrate that Kingswood continues at pace on its improvement journey.”