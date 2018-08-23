GCSEs: Kettering Science Academy

Kettering Science Academy say they are delighted with this year’s GCSE results - the best that the school has ever recorded.

The number of students achieving five or more good passes (9 to 5 grades) including English and maths was 33 per cent of the 205-strong cohort.

Owen Wilson.

Students sat exams in 29 subjects and there were strong performances in maths and science, mirroring the success of the A-Level cohort just a week ago.

Languages also had a good showing and were earmarked as being among the strongest performing subject.

Overall the average student performance has increased by half a grade in every subject with almost 50 per cent of students achieving a grade of 5 or more in English and maths.

The pupil premium figure has increased from last year, meaning that KSA is ‘adding more value’ to disadvantaged students and making more of a difference to their academic outcomes.

Stephania Lefter.

There were strong individual performances, with the top ranked student awarded eight grade 9s and a grade 7 GCSE and many others achieving top or good passes in eight or nine subjects each.

It is anticipated that many will stay on at the school for sixth form study.

Associate principal Tony Segalini said: “Following on from the success of our A-Level results I am really proud of both our students and staff at Kettering Science Academy.

“We have really proved that KSA has empowered them to be the best that they can be, and that this academy provides a quality education for all students.”

Neryece Rawcliffe.

Top performers include Bernard Dec who will stay on in sixth form and hopes to apply to Oxbridge after achieving 9 grades in 8 subjects, an A* with distinction in further mathematics and a 7 in English language.

Owen Wilson achieved 9s in six subjects, 8s in two, and 7s in a further two. He is staying on at sixth form and has ambitions to study medicine at Cambridge.

Dylan Mutebi was awarded 10 GCSEs including 9s in five subjects, one 8, three 7s and a 6. He will now study chemistry, mathematics and physics at sixth form.

Monika Kwak gained 9 to 6 grades in 10 subjects. She said: “I am overjoyed. Thank you to all my teachers for their help and support.”

Monika Kwak.

Stefania Lefter also gained 9 to 6 grades in 10 subjects and is going to study biology, chemistry, maths and physics at sixth form, aiming for a career in medicine.

Neryece Rawcliffe gained 9 to 6 grades in nine subjects. She said: “It hasn’t fully sunk in yet but I am extremely happy as I worked very hard.”

Hannah Godson gained 10 GCSEs and will stay on, in the hope of studying a psychology degree at university. She said: “Thank you to all my teachers for their help and support.”

Dylan Mutebi.