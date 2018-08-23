GCSEs: Kettering Buccleuch Academy

Students and staff at Kettering Buccleuch Academy are celebrating their ‘best ever’ GCSE results today.

In total 57 per cent of students achieved five or more 9 to 4 or A* to C grades including English and maths under this year’s new GCSE grading structure, up from 50 per cent last year.

There were some notable successes including:

- Aiden Lowrie who achieved six 9s, three 8s, one A* and one 6

- Ezri Saunders who achieved three 9s, five 8s, one 7, one distinction* and one A

- Denisa Corcimariuc who achieved four 9s, two 8s, one 7 and one A

- Sean Millar who achieved two 9s, two A*s, one 8, four 7s and one 6

- Dinglian Chen who achieved two 9s, four 8s, one 7, one 6 and one distinction;

- Shambavi Srimurugathas who achieved two 9s, two 8s, three 7s, one 6, one 5, one B and one merit.

Dino Di Salvo, principal of Kettering Buccleuch Academy, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with these fantastic results which are testament to our exceptional students and staff.

“This year’s results show improved attainment across the curriculum demonstrating our unrelenting focus on driving standards in all areas of the academy.

“These results are a benchmark for our future successes and we are determined to build on them in the coming years.

“We are fortunate to have a team of committed and enthusiastic staff and these results would simply not have been possible without them.

“I am delighted that so many of our students have chosen to stay on at the academy’s sixth form, which, as last week’s results showed, is going from strength to strength.”

These GCSE results, the best the academy has ever achieved, build on last week’s record-breaking A-Level results where 49 per cent of entries were awarded A* to B grades.