GCSEs: Huxlow Science College, Irthlingborough

It’s double celebrations all round at Huxlow Science College today (Thursday) as Year 11 students achieved some of the best GCSE results in its history.

This is hot on the heels of impressive post-16 results last week.

Today 56 per cent of students gained five GCSEs including English and maths at Grade 4 and above (the equivalent to five A*-C).

43 per cent of students gained the same at Grade 5 and above, which is a significant improvement on last year and likely to be well above the national average.

Headteacher Steve Gordon said: “We are extremely proud of our GCSE students and thrilled that these excellent results reflect the high level of dedication they have shown to their studies.

“Staff and students have risen to the challenges posed by the new numerical GCSE system which applies for the first time this year in most subjects.

“Their response to the requirements introduced by the new grading system has been outstanding.

“Students have had bespoke revision programmes tailored to their needs to ensure they entered their exams feeling calm, confident and well prepared.

“As a result, there has been a significant rise in the school’s provisional Progress 8 score.”

He added: “Here at Huxlow we focus on developing the whole child as well as celebrating academic achievement.

“We are confident that all of our Year 11s are prepared to go on and do well in the adult world.”

The science subjects, Huxlow’s specialism, continue to perform at an outstanding level; the percentage of students achieving Grade 4 (equivalent to C) or higher were 84 per cent in chemistry, 80 per cent in physics and 71 per cent in biology.

In addition, the number of students achieving the maximum Grade 9 (higher than A*) were nine in chemistry, 10 in physics and six in biology.

The Irthlingborough secondary school has posted a particularly good set of results in naths, English, French and sport.

An impressive 81 per cent of students gained a Grade 4 (equivalent to C) or higher in French.

Of particular note, students gained the top grade 9 (higher than A*) in English, maths, history, French and computing.

BTEC results are excellent this year, with 10 students achieving Distinction or Distinction* in BTEC sport.

A busy year at Huxlow Science College culminated in today’s fantastic outcomes for Year 11.

And it’s set to get even busier in September as the school welcomes its largest Year 7 cohort to date and launches dance as a new curriculum area with new state-of-the-art performing arts facilities.

Huxlow’s sixth form is also looking forward to greeting record numbers of students.

Given improving results, a good Ofsted rating and the school’s increasing popularity, Huxlow Science College is planning to increase capacity further for September 2019.

Year 5 and 6 parents are invited to visit Huxlow and see for themselves at an open evening on Wednesday, October 3, from 6pm.