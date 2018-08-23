GCSEs: Corby Technical School

Corby Technical School’s students made excellent progress with the best overall subjects including English, maths and computer science.

The figures represented an excellent set of results, especially given the relatively small number of the cohort, which comprised just 71 students.

Students collecting their GCSE results

Many achieved 9s in core subjects of naths, English language and literature and nearly 75 per cent achieved 9 – 4 grades including English.

Principal Angela Reynolds said: “I’d like to congratulate our students, particularly those who achieved top grades as they worked very hard to attain these excellent results.

“These students have made very good progress from when they joined us.

“I’d like to thank all the staff at Corby Technical School who have worked tirelessly to ensure that these students have the best opportunities, not only in academic subjects, but also in crucial life skills and opportunities.”

There were plenty of smiles at Corby Technical School today

The school’s top performer was Alexandra Clarke who got ten good passes comprising a 9 in maths, 8s in four other core subjects, two 7s, two 5s and a Distinction in business, which is equivalent to a 7.

She wants to study four A-Levels and eventually do a degree in psychology.

Other high scoring students were Lucy Walpole, Taylor Spence, Aaron Carr, Kai Power, Tomasz Potoczko, James Boycott, Mikey McGhee and Frederico Ribeiro who all got a range of top graded results.

A spokesman for the school said: “Well done to all of the CTS students who were collecting their results today.”