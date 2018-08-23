GCSEs: Corby Business Academy

At Corby Business Academy the strongest performing subjects were languages, computer science and biology.

More than 50 per cent of students achieved five or more 9 to 4 graded GCSEs including English and maths with more than 70 per cent of the cohort achieving five or more 9 to 4 grades, including English.

Mila Kiminska

Many are expected to continue their studies into the sixth form, which, this year, recorded a 100 per cent pass rate for students achieving A* to C grades in creative writing, further maths and history.

Associate principal Janina Taylor said: “Congratulations to all of our students who are celebrating their GCSE results today and thank you to the staff who gave them support and encouragement throughout their studies.”

Some of the Academy’s top achievers included:

Dylan Byrne gained 100 per cent 9-5/A*-C grades in 11 subjects including a B in statistics and 7s in computer science, geography, mathematics and physics and a Distinction in music. He said: “I am hoping to study business, further mathematics, mathematics and physics in the hope of going into a career in engineering.”

Elan Southwick

Elan Southwick gained 11 GCSEs including 8s in physics, mathematics and chemistry, and a 7 in biology. He said: “I am really happy with my results as I would like to go into the sports industry and have achieved what I needed to study biology, further mathematics and mathematics at A level. Thank you to all my teachers for pushing me to do my best.”

Christopher Williamson gained 100 per cent 9-5/A*-C grades in 11 subjects including a 9 in mathematics, and an A in statistics. He said: “I am pleased with my results. I am going to study my A levels at CBA and hope to take business, further mathematics, mathematics and physics and then go on to study mathematics at university.”

Mila Kiminska gained 100 per cent 9-6/A*-B grades in 12 subjects including an A* in Polish, and an 8 in history. She said: “I am now going to study biology, chemistry, mathematics and psychology at A level.”

Tai Hudson gained GCSEs in 11 subjects including an A in statistics and Bs in resistant materials and business. He said: “I am now going to continue to study my A levels and would love to go into a career in the business and finance sector.”

Dylan Byrne