GCSEs: Brooke Weston, Corby

Brooke Weston Academy students scored a staggering 126 grade 9 scores across all GCSEs today.

It’s another outstanding set of GCSE examination results for the Coomb Road school.

This year 85 per cent of year 11 students secured grades 9 to 4 in English, 85 per cent in mathematics and 91 per cent in science.

The new ‘strong pass’ or grade 5 also saw impressive outcomes with 73 per cent in English, 69 per cent in Mathematics and 82 per cent in Science. 32 per cent of all grades were awarded A*/A, or the new equivalent 9 to 7 measure, and more than 8 per cent achieved the new ‘A**’ grade 9 with 126 grades awarded across all subjects.

This pattern of exceptional performance has continued in a time of significant reform to the current GCSE system and we are proud of the hard work and resilience that our students have demonstrated

Among the school’s highest performing students this year were Emily Brown, Rajan Khunti, Ella Brereton and Abbie Wallace with nine A*/9/8 grades each. Kirndeep Dhassi, Angela Oljaca and Oliver Steel also performed exceptionally well with 29 A*/9/8 grades between them.

Principal Pete Kirkbride, said: “Once again I am completely delighted with the Brooke Weston Academy results and it gives me huge pleasure to congratulate all of our students on their fantastic achievements. The success of our students is a testament to their determination, especially with the more challenging reformed GCSEs.

“I remain tremendously proud that we continue the mission to ensure that every student, regardless of their starting point when they arrive at Brooke Weston Academy, maximises every opportunity to make exceptional progress. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all staff and parents for their relentless support.

“I feel privileged to be part of such an inspiring school community.”