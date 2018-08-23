GCSES: Bishop Stopford School, Kettering

Students at Bishop Stopford School in Kettering are celebrating after another set of impressive GCSE results.

Ninety-one per cent of students achieved a standard pass (grade 4 or above), and 71 per cent achieved a strong pass (grade 5 or above) in both English and maths.

Twins Deena and Dona Tomy, who between them achieved 19 GCSEs at grade 7 and above. NNL-180823-120640005

In total 90 per cent of students achieved at least a standard pass in five or more subjects, including English and maths (equivalent to C or above).

An impressive 30 students achieved top grades in at least eight of their GCSEs (grades 7 to 9, equivalent to A/A*).

Jill Silverthorne, headteacher, said: “It is a real tribute to students and staff that our GCSE results are so strong this year when so much of the curriculum has undergone significant change.

“Our students responded very positively to the changes with their hard work, and the staff’s professionalism ensured that Year 11 were extremely well prepared for their final examinations.

Boys at Bishop Stopford, celebrating their results. NNL-180823-120650005

“What is particularly pleasing is that students of all abilities continue to make very good progress at Bishop Stopford - whatever their starting points.

“We wish all of them the very best as they move into the next phase of compulsory education.”