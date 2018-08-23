GCSE: Manor School, Raunds

Manor School pupils have achieved ‘significant progress’ in almost every measure of their GCSE results.

The number of students achieving at least a grade 4 in English and maths jumped 13 percentage points and is now well above the expected national average.

There have also been double digit increases in the percentage of students who secured at least a grade 5 in the same subjects as well as the percentage of students who are expected to achieve a positive progress 8 score.

Principal Jay Davenport said: “On almost every measure we have not just seen small improvements, but significant progress. These results are testament to the talents of the students and the hard work and abilities of the staff.

“Across nearly all subject areas there were also some really positive results. One in five history exams was graded at an 8 or above. Our Science results were easily the best our students have ever secured and two thirds of our musicians got a coveted 9.

“These results show that Manor is an environment where every child, whatever their interest, ability and background, can discover their talents and excel. We could not do this on our own though; the support of our parents and wider community has been vital.”

Karsa Ambikaibakan who was one of the school’s top achievers with the very highest grades in 8 of her subjects said: “I feel like my hard work has been rewarded. I feel amazing – I’m so happy.”

Also among the smiling faces was Ruby Langan-Hughes. Ruby achieved 9 grades at 7+ including 3 grade 9s and made outstanding progress. She said: “I’m really happy! I’ve done way better than I thought. Manor School has got me through this and has supported me well.”

The feelings of many were summed up by Thomas Stainer who said: “I’m shocked in the best way possible! Very happy. I feel like all the staff have given their all to help me as much as possible.”

Thomas, who achieved grade 9 in English, English literature and History and a Distinction* in BTEC Sport as well as several other grades at 7+ is very much looking forward starting his next steps at Manor School Sixth Form.

Chris Hill, CEO of the trust of which Manor School is part said: “These are easily the best results in recent memory and they have raised the bar for the school in the future. What is particularly pleasing though is manner in which the school has embraced challenges and worked together to ensure that students have achieved their potential.

“The future is very bright not just for the Class of 2018, but the school as a whole.”