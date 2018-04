A prime site in Corby town centre is up for sale.

The vendors hope that the site on the corner of Alexandra Road and George Street will be redeveloped to provide new shop units as well as residential accomodation.

Artist's impression of Alexandra Road, Corby. NNL-180427-155600005

The 0.25 hectare site has consent for seven apartments over three floors.

They are three two-bed apartments and four one-bed aparments.

There is also planning for 1,270 sq ft of retail space on the ground floor.

The plot is currently vacant and is being marketed for £250,000.