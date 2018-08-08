Gas works causing ‘gridlock’ in Rushden town centre

Gas works in Rushden town centre are causing problems for businesses, bus users and drivers.

Cadent is carrying out essential gas maintenance at the junction of Station Road and High Street to replace old iron gas mains with more durable plastic pipes.

Traffic queuing in Rushden town centre

A message posted online by the firm says: “This is to ensure we continue to provide safe and reliable gas supplies to local businesses and residents.”

But the roadworks, which started last month and will be in place until September 24, are causing problems for people who live and work nearby.

A number of bus routes have been affected by the works, including routes 49 and 50 as well as the X46 and X47.

Mark Nolan, who opened tapas restaurant Estrella in the High Street earlier this year, sent in these pictures of the traffic problems and said: “An already suffering High Street in Rushden is suffering the effects of roadworks.

“Poorly planned roadworks have resulted in gridlock in Rushden town centre.

“Local businesses have been severely affected as people simply choose to avoid the town centre.”

Warren Grant, sales director from Inspired Sales and Lettings in the High Street, said: “I have to say that the roadworks are causing huge problems at certain times of the day, generally lunch times and 4pm to 6.30pm.

“I had to go out for an appointment the other day and it took me 15 minutes to go past five shops.

“I do not think this has been thought through very well, I assume once the school holidays are over it will be a complete nightmare for traffic.”

West End DIY in the High Street organised a fun day on Saturday (August 4) to celebrate and showcase what the town has to offer.

And while the event was a huge success, Anthony from West End DIY agrees that the roadworks are causing problems for town centre businesses.

He said: “The roadworks have had a big impact on the High Street.

“In my opinion it’s a terrible place for the temporary lights to go in.”

He feels Rushden High Street has been ‘going downhill fast’ and says he is not the only business to feel that they have little support.

A spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: “While we appreciate there is some level of disruption to the High Street the roadworks are scheduled and will be completed as soon as possible.”