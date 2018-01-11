Gas lorry catches fire in village near Corby

This was the dramatic scene in a village near Corby this morning (Thursday) after a gas lorry caught fire.

Fire crews from Corby, Market Harborough and Oakham attended the A6003 Main Street in Caldecott, just over the border in Leicestershire, at about 7.30am.

A lorry believed to be carrying gas and asphalt caught fire and the road was cordoned off.

A Leicestershire Fire Service spokesman said the Environment Agency had also been called due to a leak.

One person who captured pictures of the blaze said the explosion shook houses in the village.