Gary Numan to make Roadmender return for (R)evolution tour

Gary Numan will return to the Roadmender in October as part of his (R)evolution 40th anniversary tour.

Tickets for the gig, one of 23 dates across the UK, go on sale this Friday at 10am.

It will be Numan’s second performance at the venue in recent years after he played a sold-out show last year as part of the tour for his 2017 album Savage (Songs from a Broken World).

Gary Numan headlines the Northampton venue on Tuesday, October 1.

Tickets cost £32.50 before fees and will be available via theroadmender.com.