Garages could be turned into flats on Corby estates

Garages on the Kingswood estate in Corby could be turned into homes as part of plans to increase council housing stock.

Eight flats, with the smallest measuring just 39 sq m, look likely to be created from a series of unused garages in the Blenheim Walk, Dorking Walk and Culross Close area of the estate.

In total Corby Council hopes to create five one-bedroom homes and three two-bedroom properties by converting a total of 30 empty garages in the area. The garages sit underneath existing flats and maisonettes which were built in the 1960s.

A report to be considered by Corby councillors at a meeting tonight (April 17), said: “The application proposal is a positive attempt to identify and bring back into residential use empty and redundant garages in line with local housing strategies.

“In addition the proposal would be compliant with the parking standards for the new dwellings without detrimental impact to the existing parking needs of the neighbouring residents.”

The size of the smallest one-bedroom flat is just two square metres bigger than the minimum size for homes outlined by the North Northamptonshire joint core strategy.

The largest two-bedroom flat will be 67 sq m and the largest one-bedroom property will be 54 sq m.

Parking for the homes will be provided outside the entrance and the cul-de-sac areas will be gravelled. The council has not revealed how much the cost of converting the properties will be.

The novel garages-to-homes plan has faced objections from residents who are concerned about noise during the construction.

The report , which was written by officer Jonathan Pavey-Smith, said: “Local residents raised concerns the proposals are for 1930s back to back housing. The proposals would not result in back to back housing. The proposals in essence would create a complete flat development from one which has an undercroft parking area.”

The plan is split under five applications which Corby councillors will decide upon at 7pm tonight (April 17) at the development control committee at the Corby Cube.