Gang weapons found by officers searching open areas in Wellingborough

A broken pool cue and knuckle duster were found by trained officers searching public green spaces in Wellingborough.

The weapons, believed to be associated with crime, were found during searches carried out yesterday (Thursday) as part of police efforts to tackle organised crime under Operation Viper.

Detective Inspector Emma Nealon from Organised Crime said: “We know that gangs are hiding drugs and weapons in public areas in a bid to avoid police attention and detection.

“The pool cue and knuckle duster were recovered from one small area search and while this might seem insignificant, these weapons are no longer in the public domain or accessible for anyone to use.

“We will pursue all avenues to disrupt and tackle organised criminality and want to reassure the public that by searching these public spaces, we are making the area a safer place for the community.”

The force is reliant on the public’s help.

Anyone who has concerns or information about people involved in gang activity or may be subject to cuckooing – when the property of a vulnerable person is taken over by gangs in order to deal drugs - are encouraged to contact the police on 101, report crime online or via independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111.

A broken pool cue and knuckle duster were found by search trained officers who were combing through public green spaces in Wellingborough.