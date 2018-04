A teenager was taken to hospital after being attacked by a group of seven males in Wellingborough town centre.

The 15-year-old boy was assaulted in Midland Road near the Fit 4 Less gym at about 3.30pm on Monday (April 16).

He suffered a number of injuries and was taken to Kettering General Hospital for treatment.

A spokesman for Northants Police said no arrests have been made yet and they are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information about the attack can call police on 101.