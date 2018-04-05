GALLERY: Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden firms’ gender pay gap revealed

Companies in Northamptonshire with more than 250 employees have revealed the difference in pay between men and women, following last night’s deadline.

Larger firms across the country had to submit the pay disparities between male and female employees by last night as part of new Government rules.

The company with the highest median pay gap between male and female members of staff was e.surv in Kettering, wiith a pay gap of 65.9. This means that women working there earn 34.1p for every £1 men earn.

At the other end of the scale, Booker Retail Partners (Gb) Limited pay women 13.6 per cent more than men.

The gallery above shows the 10 employers with the greatest pay gap between men and women in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden, followed by the 10 organisations at the other end of the scale.