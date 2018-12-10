Future for 100-year-old Irchester library still uncertain

A 100-year-old Carnegie library built on land donated to Irchester parish could have to close its doors unless volunteers step forward and monies are found.

The future is still uncertain for Irchester library which is one of the 17 libraries Northamptonshire County Council is proposing to hand over to community groups to run.

Irchester parish council has employed a consultant to carry out a feasibility study and put together a business plan, however the library does not as yet have any volunteers willing to help out and the parish council is unsure of how it could raise the finances.

Parish council clerk Nikki Daft, who has been dealing with the library situation since the county council first raised the prospect of closing it last October, said extra help would be welcome.

She said: “We have not had a community group come forward and so this is being done through the parish council. It would be lovely if people were to step forward.

“We need to be looking at budgets as well. If we look at running the library and renting the building, there is the possibility we have to employ staff. That is an awful lot of money that the parish council doesn’t have. So we have got to work out where the income would come from.”

The clerk said if a community group was to take over it would make securing grants easier than if it was run by the parish council. An option would be for the parish council to take out a loan to buy the building. Last year the county council put a price of £195,000 on the building.

The library in High Street, is currently running on a reduced service and open for three days a week.

The parish council was in a dispute with the county council over the ownership of the building earlier this year, as it was built in 1909 on land donated by local aristocrat Lady Wantage and built with a £1000 gift from philanthropist Andrew Carnegie.

The clerk said: “The situation with the building has not been resolved but we can’t use that as a stumbling block. Northamptonshire county council has registered it with the land register which is saying it is their building.

“What we are talking about now with the county council is, yes, ok you have had the building since 1964 but you have not done an awful lot with it. It is in need of repair and the kitchen and toilets are in poor condition. We have asked if we can have a reduced rent.”

Under its new libraries plan, following the defeat of its earlier proposal at the high court, the county council is saying it will keep running 14 of its 36 libraries and give a further five over to community groups with statutory protection. This means that if the five were to fail they would come back into the council’s running. The other 17 have not been given statutory protection. The authority stands to save £543,000 next year if this plan goes ahead. An eight week consultation is set to start this week.

Any Irchester residents who may want to help can contact Nikki Daft at irchesterpc@gmail.com