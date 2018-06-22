Fundraising efforts in memory of Kettering teenager Miriam

A Kettering mum took a step out of her comfort zone and died her hair bright red in memory of her daughter.

Nicola Lee’s daughter Miriam died aged just 17 from an unexplained cardiac arrest in August 2016, the day after she received her AS-Level results.

Nicola Lee at the moment her new hair colour was revealed.

Since her death Nicola, 53, has been fundraising for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) and on Tuesday (June 19) underwent a makeover at Askew’s salon in Kettering.

She said: “Last year I did the CRY walk and I wanted to add another element to my fundraising.

“People would probably call me a bit boring in what I wear and how I look so this is really stepping out of my comfort zone.”

On Sunday (June 24) Nicola and family and friends will form Miriam’s Marchers at the CRY Heart of London Bridges Walk.

The seven-mile charity walk crosses six London bridges and includes views of 12 of London’s famous landmarks, representing the 12 young sudden cardiac deaths that occur each week in the UK.

Any money raised by Nicola, who works at Morrisons in Lower Street, will go to CRY to carry out specific heart testing and analysis, which costs £250 per person.

Nicola said: “It’s all about walking in memory of Miriam and keeping her memory alive.”

Forming Miriam’s Marchers are Nicola, her daughter Eleanor, family friends Kate and Paul Martin, their daughter Eleanor and her boyfriend Charlie Pearson, Nicola’s nephew Nathanael Crisp and up to five of Miriam’s friends from school.

Miriam went to Bishop Stopford School in Kettering before moving to Brooke Weston Academy in Corby to study her A-Levels.

She had hoped to go on to study French and linguistics at the University of Kent.

She was a member of the Air Cadets and enjoyed a trip to Gibraltar and more than 300 people attended her funeral.

Miriam was a keen believer in helping others and as well as regularly donating blood her liver, pancreas and kidneys were donated to others after she died.

Nicola said: “She was a caring girl and this came through so much when we spoke to her friends.

“She was always there if they had a problem and she was keen on helping others.”

So far Nicola has raised more than £700 online and £150 offline and hopes to break the £1,000 barrier.

To donate to her cause, click here.