Fundraiser in memory of Rushden woman who was the ‘life and soul of the party’

Another fundraiser is being held in memory of a woman who was the life and soul of the party.

Charlene Nash held a ladies night at Higham Ferrers Working Men’s Club in April in memory of her mum, Mandy Chapman, who died in July 2017.

Mandy from Rushden was just 55 when she died after battling the disease for five years.

The first event in Mandy’s memory raised more than £2,700 for Cynthia Spencer in Northampton and Charlene is hoping the next fundraiser will be just as successful.

Proceeds from ‘Ladies night part deux’ will be split between Cynthia Spencer and paying the deposit for a headstone for Mandy’s grave.

Charlene said: “I have tickets for the next ladies night.

“I am also after raffle prizes again so if anyone would like to donate anything, I’d be very grateful.”

While Mandy was only at Cynthia Spencer for 26 days before she died, Charlene can’t thank the hospice enough for what they did for the family during that time and afterwards.

The next fundraiser is taking place on November 3 at Rushden Athletic Club.

Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm.

Charlene is really looking forward to the event, which she thinks her mum would have loved as she was the ‘life and soul of the party’.

And she added: “Annie Rexic and the UK Wild Boys are back and even better with a twist.”

Tickets are available from Charlene on 07954 269950 or from Rushden Athletic Club on 01933 397091.