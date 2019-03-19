Fundraiser for Raunds girl, three, who lost use of her legs overnight after virus

The family of a three-year-old who lost the use of her legs after a viral infection are aiming to raise £10,000 to help her walk again.

At the end of 2018, Imogen Roberts caught an infection and was diagnosed with a rare condition called transverse myelitis.

This meant she went to sleep a happy healthy toddler and woke up without the use of her legs.

Since returning home from hospital, Imogen has been attending physio sessions at Stoke Mandeville hospital.

She has improved her mobility and has managed to crawl and stand assisted by a hoist during the sessions.

Imogen’s family have found a specialist physio available at Neurokinex and they believe this would give her the best possible chance to walk again.

To help Imogen take her next step, her mum Holly Roberts has organised a fundraising event to raise £10,000.

Holly said: "Since Imogen became ill we have been overwhelmed by the support of people that have gone out of there way to help us.

"It is lovely to know that people want to help Imogen and that there are so many people from all over the country who are rooting for Imogen.

"The fundraising will make all the difference to Imogen so that she can once again walk, and enjoy her childhood as she rightly deserves too."

The event on Saturday, May 11, at Raunds Town Football Club where there will be a raffle and auction of donations including signed items from boxer Ricky Hatton, the EastEnders and Coronation Street casts, world snooker players and the Red Bull F1 team, as well as gifts from companies including Weetabix, Whitworths, Dr Martens, Hello magazine, Servowarm and Universal Music.

"We are still appealing for help and could use more special auction lots," said Holly.

"We are also seeking entertainment for the evening itself for adults and children so if you can help please let us know.

"We are also selling four VIP tables at a cost of £400 per table of 10 people, these tables will be provided with buffet food, wine and beers and have prime seating at the front of the room."

To donate, visit the Imogen's Next Step fundraising page.