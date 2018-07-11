Fun day to showcase what Rushden has to offer

Businesses in Rushden are teaming up for a fun day to celebrate and showcase what the town has to offer.

The family fun day is being held at West End DIY in Rushden High Street on Saturday, August 4.

Numerous businesses are taking part in the event, including Osborne Sports & Toys, House of Venom, Cosie’s Ices and Beat Route Radio, a community station in Rushden.

There will also be face-painting by Jacqueline on the day.

Looking ahead to the event, Anthony from West End DIY said: “We have got quite a few local businesses involved to advertise Rushden a bit more and show what’s here.

“We are also getting Lennox children’s cancer charity involved.”

For more information about the fun day, which is taking place at 111A High Street from 9.30am to 4.30pm on August 4, call West End DIY on 01933 356392.