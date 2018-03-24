Frozen in time: Inside Corby Police Station for the final time

If walls could talk...

The cells lie empty and the interview rooms are all quiet. Corby Police Station has been shut for the final time after former staff were allowed inside for a last walk around.

All of the town’s most dishonourable villains have passed through the doors at the Elizabeth Street station at some point in their criminal careers during its six decades in operation.

But as the final officers moved into new headquarters on the A43, the station is now up for sale along with all its surrounding land.

The station was built more than 60 years ago and the tiny cells had no washbasins and one shower had to be shared between 14 cells.

Accommodation originally built for police officers had been crudely converted into offices. The former bar was used as a locker room and interview rooms showed signs of damp and decay.

The station closed to members of the public in December and a new customer service centre has opened up at Corby Cube.

