From Kettering to rural Wales - Candi’s new life in the country

A well-known Kettering charity shop worker is escaping to the country after nearly 15 years serving the public.

Candi Glandfield, 50, has been a friendly face to thousands of customers who have visited the Age UK shop in Stamford Road over the years.

But now she is off to start a new life on a 15-acre country plot in rural Wales.

“It’ll be a bit different from Kettering,” said Candi, who was born and bred in the town.

“I’ve loved working in the shop.”

Candi went to Hawthorn Infants and Junior Schools and Bishop Stopford School and was made redundant from her factory job when she landed the deputy manager’s job at Age UK fourteen-and-a-half years ago.

“I’d been a customer,” she said.

“And I liked the atmosphere and the volunteers were lovely so I went for the job.

“It’s been the only job I’ve ever had where I am really into it. I used to go around antiques fairs before I got this job so I love seeing some of the interesting things that are donated.”

Candi said there have been some rare finds over the years including a Clarice Cliff vase and a Moorcroft vase.

“If expensive things come in then they go off to be auctioned,” said Candi.

“It’s sometimes really sad because if the things have come from a house clearance where you know someone has died then you know that those things were treasured.”

Candi and her partner are now off to start a new life in Wales, in an isolated house between Lampeter and Aberaeron.

She said: “My partner’s auntie sadly died and left us her horse because she knew we’d look after it - and with the horse came the house!

“It’s in the middle of nowhere and has 15 acres so it will be very different to Kettering.

“It’s strange because about 20 minutes away is a village where my mum wanted us to move to when I was nine. I’d already picked out my bedroom but we never moved.

“So I feel Wales has been calling me all of my life.”

Candi’s last shift in the shop is today.

Friend and Age UK volunteer Paul ‘Bud’ Bridgstock said: “Candi has been the heart of the community here. We’ll miss her.”