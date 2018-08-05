From Corby reporter to Catholic priest

A former Northants Telegraph reporter has completed seven years of training to become a Catholic priest.

Father Richard Marsden worked as a Corby reporter at the Northants Telegraph, formerly the ET, between 2007 and 2010.

Richard Marsden interviewing presenter Vernon Kay in August 2009

While working at the paper he attended St Edward’s RC Church in Kettering

In 2010 he decided to follow his vocation to become a Catholic priest and undertook the bulk of his training at the Venerable English College, a seminary in Rome.

He was ordained into the priesthood at a service at Middlesbrough Cathedral on July 21 watched by hundreds of friends, family and parishioners from his birthplace in Hull.

Father Richard will now take up a post at the cathedral as assistant priest to Bishop Terence Drainey.

November 2008, when Richard was interviewed by children at Exeter Primary in Corby

Northants Telegraph Corby reporter Kate Cronin said: “Richard is a total one-off.

“While he worked here he was known for loving everything to do with Hull and was a passionate Yorkshireman as well as a huge fan of sport.

“He has a spendidly-dry sense of humour and was a dedicated reporter but he was also clearly devoted to the Catholic church.

“He had a great rapport with our team and with the people of Corby. It was an honour to attend his ordination.

“I am sure he will make a fabulous priest and will use the lessons he learned about poverty, community spirit and overcoming adversity while working in Corby to help him in his ministry.

“You can leave Corby, but a little part of Corby always stays with you.”

Richard did his journalism training at Sheffield College and has also written for The Universe.