Frightfully good night promised at Wellingborough’s House of Horrors

A family is inviting people into their House of Horrors to raise money for a life-saving charity.

The house in Askham Avenue, Wellingborough, is being given a spooky makeover for Halloween, with people invited to go along between 6pm and 9pm on Wednesday (October 31).

Last year's event

Anyone who goes along needs to be willing to enter at their own risk and walk through the house for some ‘scary time.’

Jackie Mayes and her family have been doing this for a few years now and always try to raise as much money as they can for a good cause.

This year they are raising funds for the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, which receives no government funding.

Jackie, who said they always have a good turn-out for the Halloween event, added: “We have got loads of mates helping out again.”

She said everyone involved in the Halloween fundraiser will be going all out to put on a good night, with characters including Freddy Krueger, Hellraiser, It the clown, Jigsaw, Jason and Hannibal Lecter.

Last year’s event raised money for Macmillan Cancer Support and Chelsea’s Angels, the Irthlingborough-based charity set up in memory of Chelsea Knighton who died from childhood cancer neuroblastoma in August 2009.