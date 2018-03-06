Friends of Kettering man raise £1,000 for KGH

Friends of a man who gave money for a seat to be built outside one of Kettering General Hospital’s clinics raised £1,000 at his funeral.

In 2015 Kettering couple Gordon and Janet Rogers donated funds to KGH for a seat to be built in the gardens outside the warfarin clinic for their 60th wedding anniversary, after Gordon was treated at Kettering General Hospital.

His family said: “Sadly, Gordon returned to hospital in November 2017 where he unfortunately lost his fight for life four weeks later.

“By request of Gordon’s family at his funeral in December, donations were requested to be made to Kettering General Hospital for all their efforts and continued support towards Gordon and his family.

“A staggering £1,000 was given in total, which is a reflection of what a wonderful, loving and caring man Gordon was.

“A true gentleman highly respected and loved by those privileged to have known him.

Gordon was cared for by staff in the ICU, CCU and Oakley ward to which the amount raised will be shared towards items to help them continue to care for their patients.

A spokesman for the hospital said Gordon’s family know how important and valuable it is to receive wonderful specialist care and support during such an emotional time and wish to extend their thanks to everyone for their kind donations and to all the staff caring for Gordon during his short spell in KGH.

If you want to fundraise for KGH please contact Maxine Andrews at the fundraising department on 01536 491569.