Free parking for two hours in Kettering’s town centre backed in poll

Almost 2,000 people have backed a suggestion to introduce free parking for two hours in Kettering town centre car parks.

Kettering Council-run car parks are among the more expensive local authority car parks in the region, with many claiming the charges put some shoppers off visiting the town.

The Kettering Town Centre Partnership, a business group aiming to move town centre plans forward, launched a poll on their Facebook page.

They asked whether two hours of free parking - which currently costs between £1.50 and £2 depending on the car park - would help our town centre.

Ninety-five per cent of the 2,000 respondents, about 1,900, said it would with just 94 voters saying it wouldn’t.

The suggestion of two hours of free parking was put forward by Labour in their alternative Kettering Council budget this year but rejected by the ruling Conservatives.

Labour leader Cllr Mick Scrimshaw said: “I am not surprised that the response was so overwhelming.

“It seems obvious that there is a need to address parking charges.

“I hope the council take note of the response and do something about it.”

In November 2017 the council announced it would freeze charges until 2021 rather than reduce them, introducing some new bands, after a long-awaited parking review.

The council makes a six-figure surplus from its parking operations.

Kettering’s town centre has had an up-and-down 12 months with several big names leaving the High Street including M&S, Burton and New Look.

Cllr Scrimshaw added: “Some big national retailers have left and others may follow.

“Parking charges will not solve our problems but it’s clear that offering two hours’ free parking will bring people into the town.”

Parking charges will be a much-debated issue when the new unitary authority is introduced in the north of the county.

Wellingborough and East Northants councils do not charge for parking with Corby charging a smaller fee than Kettering.

The Kettering Town Centre Partnership has been contacted for further comment.

The poll runs for another four days.