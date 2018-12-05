Free mince pies at Rushden Lakes as Christmas and late night shopping period approaches

Rushden Lakes will stay open later from next Monday as shoppers gear up for the Christmas period.

The first late-night shopping event tomorrow will see the centre give out free mince pies and tote bags to take home.

There will also be entertainment between 5pm and 7pm in the form of magician Festive Foxley and hula-hoopers.

Father Christmas and his elves will visit the centre from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, December 8, and on Saturday, December 15.

From December 10, Rushden Lakes will be open Monday to Friday from 9am to 9pm.

Parents and their children will have the chance to meet Santa outside his lodge and take photos of the big man himself.

Letters to Father Christmas can be posted until December 16 with children able to pick up their reply between December 17 and Christmas Eve.