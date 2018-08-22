Free goody bags on offer when craft shop opens at Rushden Lakes

Rushden Lakes’ new craft store will be creating 15 jobs when it opens next month.

Hobbycraft, the UK’s largest arts and crafts retailer, is opening its new store at Rushden Lakes at 9am on Tuesday, September 4.

And it will be having a grand opening event at 9am on Saturday, September 8, with exclusive offers and activities on offer.

The new shop will be opened by store colleagues who will assist Rushden mayor Cllr David Coleman and his consort Cllr Mrs Melanie Coleman for the ribbon cutting.

And the first 100 customers in store will receive a free goody bag.

The new store at Unit 2B in the new east terrace will create 15 new jobs in the area, following more than 200 applications for various roles.

Hobbycraft Rushden Lakes will have crafting experts on hand to help customers develop their artistic skills in a creative environment.

A few members of the crafting team include knitting and crochet expert Stephanie who is great at creating crochet animals, Becca, who’s an expert sewer, specialising in cross stitch and hand embroidery, and baking expert Kellie, who is an expert in making Malteser gravity cakes.

Store manager Ams Koomer said: “We’re really looking forward to opening the doors to our Rushden Lakes store and share our passion for arts and crafts with the community.

“We’ve been working really hard to ensure that the store will be packed full of the most exciting crafting products, which will help our customers create handmade masterpieces.

“Our new colleagues are all dedicated crafters and are ready to inspire and share their knowledge with locals of all crafting abilities.”

The new store is opening in the east terrace, which is on the right as you drive into the Rushden Lakes site.