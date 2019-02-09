Free film screening marks forty years since Corby steelworks closure announcement

An unseen BBC documentary about Corby steelworks will be shown at a commemorative evening next week to mark 40 years since the it was first reported the works were to close.

The 1979 Open Door film will be screened for the first time at the event at Corby Cube organised by former steelworker Dougie Reid next Wednesday evening (February 20).

Former Corby steelworker Dougie Reid who is organising the Essence of Corby event

The film saw steelworkers given the chance to have their own say on the issues that affected them.

The Essence of Corby event is open to all and free to attend and will feature memories of the steelworks as well as a performance from the Skelding School of Highland Dance.

Dougie has also recently written a book for the landmark anniversary that is available at local bookshops.

The end of steelmaking in Corby was announced in the Evening Telegraph 40 years ago today, on February 9, 1979 following years of speculation.

Workers protest about the closure of Corby steelworks

The mayor of Corby will be in attendance as well as union representatives who will join a discussion about the works at the end of the film screening.

He said: “I’m hoping to get the word out to people who worked in the steelworks. They’ll be welcome to come along.

“As part of the anniversary, I’m also hoping to get Corby Council to clean up the Corby Candle monument in Phoenix Parkway.

“It’s in a real mess. All it would take is a lick of paint and a cherry picker.”

The tribute to the Corby Candle in Phoenix Parkway has become dilapidated

The Corby Candle stands on the site of one of Corby steelworks most recognisable structures. It was a large chimney that burned off gases produced by the steelmaking process that could be seen from many miles away.

It was often said that when the Corby Candle went out, the town would die.

When it was demolished, a smaller structure was built on the same site to commemorate the steelworks but it has now become dilapidated and strewn with rubbish.

You can book tickets for the Essence of Corby event at the Corby Cube on February 20 at 6.30pm by calling the box office on 01536 470 470.