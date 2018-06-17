Free event to honour Corby’s military history today

Corby Royal British Legion are staging a free event today to mark 100 years since the end of the first world war.

The ‘100 minutes for 100 years’ variety event at the Corby Core Theatre will see a range of local people taking part in a public tribute to members of our armed forces.

There will be talks from local historians and a chat with a tailor for the Grenadier guards.

A prize-winning pupil from Lodge Park School will read her specially-written forces-themed poem and

Corby Royal British Legion Chair Liz Harries said: “We thought it would be nice to do it on Fathers’ Day. We’ve already handed out 200 free tickets and there are still some left from the box office.

“It’s an afternoon of nostalgia and there’ll be lots of local people taking part.

“There’ll also be an exhibition on local military history in the Cube for people to have a look at.

“It’s also a poignant week for us because it’s the anniversary of the deaths of James Ashworth VC and Alex Shaw.”

James Ashworth VC died in Afghanistan and Alex Shaw died in the Falklands War.

Representatives from the families of local servicemen will be at the event, which takes place from 2pm until 4pm today.

Corby RBL will also be taking charge of the Armed Forces Day in Queen’s Square on Saturday, June 30, at 10am.