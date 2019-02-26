Free event in Corby will offer advice to Northamptonshire landlords and letting agents

Four Northamptonshire councils are holding an event for landlords and letting agents to provide advice and support about the private rent sector.

Corby Borough Council, East Northamptonshire Council, Borough Council of Wellingborough and Kettering Borough Council have organised the forum and exhibition in partnership with a landlord advice service and accountants.

The free event will provide landlords and letting agents with the opportunity to speak to representatives from all four councils, East Midlands Property Owners (EMPO) and Shapcotts Chartered Accounts.

Borough Council of Wellingborough leader Cllr Martin Griffiths, said: “This is another excellent event that will help to inform landlords across the county about changes that will impact them and tackle the lack of quality affordable private rental accommodation for residents in North Northamptonshire. I would urge all landlords to attend and speak to our colleagues that will be able to offer assistance and support.”

The exhibition at the Holiday Inn, Corby, on Thursday 6 June from 4pm to 8pm will cover a range of topics including upcoming and recent changes to housing legislation, update regarding local authority private renting and landlord tax.

Mark Rowley, Kettering Borough Council’s portfolio holder for housing, said: "We know that sometimes legislation changes can be daunting, but we want to help landlords understand the changes and policies and support them if they have any concerns or needs. The event will also be an excellent opportunity to receive landlord advice and share experiences of letting accommodation.”

The leader of East Northamptonshire Council, Cllr Steven North, said: “This event will provide local landlords and letting agents with an opportunity to speak to our colleagues and industry experts about the private rent sector.

“Our team will be on-hand to offer advice and support for residents, I would encourage all landlords to come along and find out more about these changes that will affect them.”

Giles Inman, business development manager at EMPO, added: “As the regional residential landlord association for the area, we want to ensure all Northamptonshire landlords understand their legal responsibilities in respect to providing decent and safe housing in an ever increasingly regulated sector.”

Kimberley Shapcott, director at Shapcotts Accountants and Property Investor, stated: “The tax regime for Landlords has changed quite significantly over recent years making it very important for landlords to keep up to date to maximise their rental returns and minimise their tax liabilities. We will be sharing the current update and useful tips to stay on the right side of the tax authorities.”