Fourth man charged over Kettering murder

Detectives investigating the murder of Tairu Jallow in Kettering have charged a fourth man with his murder.

Kausu Ceesay, 23, from Birmingham, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ court today (Friday) and has been remanded in custody.

Tairu Jallow. NNL-180117-153954005

He is due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, February 13.

Babacarr Sylva, 31, from Nottingham and Ngange Sowe, 29, from Birmingham, also charged with murder, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, February 7.

They were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, March 6.

Clever Makande, 23, of Brandwood Crescent, Kings Norton, Birmingham, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, February 5 and was remanded in custody.

He is next due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, February 12.

Gambian national Mr Jallow, 29, was stabbed to death at about 9pm on Sunday, January 14, at his home in Havelock Street.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses and anyone with any information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting Operation Network.