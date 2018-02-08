Fourth man arrested in connection with Kettering murder

Detectives have made a fourth arrest in connection with the murder of Kettering man Tairu Jallow.

Mr Jallow, 29, was stabbed to death at about 9pm on Sunday, January 14, at his home in Havelock Street.

Tairu Jallow. NNL-180117-153954005

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

Three other men have previously been charged with his murder.

Babacarr Sylva, 31, from Nottingham and Ngange Sowe, 29, from Birmingham, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

They were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, March 6.

Clever Makande, 23, of Brandwood Crescent, Kings Norton, Birmingham, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, February 5, and was remanded in custody.

He is next due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, February 12.